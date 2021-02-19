This week in Nu #78
- WatsonThink added tilde support to
source
- rezural added terminal height to the internal host information
- fdncred improved the
tabletest app, improved the help text
- stormasm also improved the
tabletest app
- LhKipp updated the default config
- ahkrr also updated the default config
- andrasio fixed the PATH bug that slipped into 0.27.0, improved the tests for .nu-env
- jonathandturner added column truncation, released 0.27, released 0.27.1, fixed
let-env, fixed error on external prompts on startup
- ilius fixed some parsing issues with matching brackets
- watzon updated the README