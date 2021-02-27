This week in Nu #79
- ilius added -i, -m, and -s flags to
match
- jonathandturner bumped to 0.27.2, updated the wasm demo to the latest nushell
- andrasio added the ability to drop columns, added the ability to rotate columns or rows around, and also to rotate the whole table
- fdncred updated the readme, fixed the ci badge, improved access to ansi light colors, added
ansi strip, added nu-ansi-term, added internal timing of commands
- stormasm fixed a crash with
flatten
- rezural refactored
tableto return a string
- iCodeSometime fixed path handling with '.', fixed a website issue
- more scripts were added to the nushell script collection
- VSCode plugin got an update
- JTurtl3 fixed a typo in the book