This week in Nu #80
- fdncred fixed coercion errors for
$nothingand
$variable, updated
fetchto surf 2.2, released a new version of the Nushell VSCode extension
- rezural added an optional paging system and here
- andrasio added back preserving column order in json
- kubouch added
path joinand updated other path commands, added option to invert match selections
- LhKipp improved host printing support
- davidmalcolm fixed a typo in the book
- stormasm clarified how to think about let-env in the book
- More scripts were added to the nu scripts collection