This week in Nu #81
Nushell
- tiffany352 added optional exit codes to the
exitcommand
- fdncred improved the coercion with $nothing for comparisons, cleaned up some warnings, moved bel and backspace to
char, switched surf to use the hyper-client
- rezural refactored the internal draw_table functionality to output strings, updated minus (the paging support crate) to 3.3.0
- ahkrr fixed some locking logic with output, fixed a unicode character counting issue
- tw4452852 fixed trash functionality
- jonathandturner released 0.28, fixed input streams of text larger than a buffer
Docs and more
- jonathandturner added the nushell script that publishes to crates.io to the script repo
- fdncred published an official VSCode extension for Nushell