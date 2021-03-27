This week in Nu #83
Documentation
- suzanje fixed some broken documentation links
- mvolkmann fixed a typo in the documentation
- acanalis improved documenation for the sample scripts
- John-Goff added a new sample prompt
VSCode plugin
- fdncred updated the VSCode plugin to 0.12
Nushell
- ahkrr fixed some prompt-related issues
- notryanb added md5 hashing
- gonatz added forward slash completion for Windows
- donnatpanic improved timezone support
- fdncred improved support for tilde in the path
- jonathandturner fixed the Rust 1.51 warnings, experimented with some new engine ideas
- andrasio updated the test harness to use a custom config