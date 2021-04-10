This Week in Nu #85
VSCode plugin
- fdncred added autocompletion to the VSCode plugin
Nu Scripts
- efx and fdncred added more scripts to the scripts repo
Book
- mvolkmann added a page in the book covering the operators
Nushell
- ilius added autocompletions for aliases and custom commands, added TiB and PiB filesizes
- andrasio added the
any?and
all?commands, removed the help shell, added better support for startup commands to the scope, started to simplify runnable contexts, moved config loading to load from memory, removed arg serialiation from
strsubcommands
- mhmdanas removed the broken
yrand
monduration units
- LhKipp refactored the config commands
- fdncred bumped sysinfo, updated the default prompt, fixed ansi rgb fb
- jonathandturner switched commands to sync iterator style, fixed a busy-wait for externals, began migrating away from arg serialization, prevented loading of config in autoview when not needed, simplified the default features list, moved from representing codeblocks to Arc of Block instead of Block, simplified how
lengthcalculated the length of a table
- DonnotPanic fixed a crash with out-of-range timestamps
- ammkrn prevented using trash-based
rmif the feature wasn't enabled
- schrieveslaach prevented whitespace entries from being added to history