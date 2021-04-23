This week in Nu #87
Nushell
- ccde177b5fb9b8c55078417b4c9fee removed the ichwh dependency
- jonathandturner created the release for nushell 0.30.0, fixed an external redirect issue, updated how dynamic blocks are evaluated, fixed a bug in how the path environment variable is handled and synced, updated how nth works with streaming
- fdncred added an new experimental query json plugin
- LhKipp update the any?, all?, compact and which commands to the new engine-p style
- kubouch update the path command with several new features
Extension
- fdncred fixed a syntax highlighting bug, tweaked the dark theme and updated syntax to include new nushell commands and created another pre-release v.0.2.2
Documentation
- ChristopherBiscardi updated the starship documentation for Nushell
- jonathandturner updated the release blog post
- ammkrn updated the documentation for ls -al
- Sympatron update the configuration docs for completion_match_method