This week in Nu #88
Nushell
- fdncred tweaked the error handling to show specific errors, updated to a quicker Levenshtein implementation, and extended
startto take in URLs
- kubouch added a fix for table-pager feature compilation
- Sciencentistguy fixed array index out of bounds error in nu_protocol::value::levenshtein_distance()
- jgoday fixed #3298: reduce --numbered bug
- LhKipp fixed #3231: Pick up nu-env if cd with shortcuts
Scripts
- fdncred created prototype of TWiN automation script
Documentation
- nalpine fixed Dead Links