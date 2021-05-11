Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.31 of Nu. This release includes continued polish of the engine and commands.

Nu 0.31 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

If you'd like to try the experimental paging feature in this release, you can install with cargo install nu --features=table-pager .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

This release is largely around polish. We've continued to improve Nushell's engine to work in the more streamlined style, improved the performance of commands like ps and the appearance of commands like binaryview .

into string to convert values to strings

to convert values to strings into binary to convert values to binary

fdncred fixed a bug in the syntax highlighting

Coming soon after the 0.31 release, we'll be landing some improvements to Nushell's syntax. These fixes will be breaking changes, but they're for a good reason. The simplification of the syntax will make Nushell both more consistent and more approachable for new users and experienced users alike.

We're also continuing to improve the command implementations. If you'd like to help, you can join in by signing up here.