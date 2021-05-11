Nushell 0.31
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing 0.31 of Nu. This release includes continued polish of the engine and commands.
Where to get it
Nu 0.31 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
If you want all the goodies, you can install
cargo install nu --features=extra.
If you'd like to try the experimental paging feature in this release, you can install with
cargo install nu --features=table-pager.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
What's New
This release is largely around polish. We've continued to improve Nushell's engine to work in the more streamlined style, improved the performance of commands like
ps and the appearance of commands like
binaryview.
New commands (fdncred)
into stringto convert values to strings
into binaryto convert values to binary
Improvements
Nushell
- natemara fixed a slowness in the
pscommand
- elferherrera, kubouch, stormasm, LhKipp ported commands to the new engine-p style
- fdncred improved binaryview, added check for endian-ness, added a bytes and skip, added ability to change "#" color using header_color, tweaked the error handling to show specific errors, updated to a quicker Levenshtein implementation, and allowed start to handle urls
- kubouch fixed table-pager feature compilation
- Azgrom created a features cargo installer wrapper
- jgoday added ignore-case and duplicated options to
uniqcommand , and fixed a reduce --numbered bug
- ammkrn fixed a panic in the rustyline helper
- Sciencentistguy fixed an array index out of bounds error in nu_protocol::value::levenshtein_distance()
- ccde177b5fb9b8c55078417b4c9fee removed ichwh
- LhKipp fixed an issue in nu-env if
cdwith shortcuts
Extension
- fdncred fixed a bug in the syntax highlighting
Documentation
- nalpine fixed dead links
- ChristopherBiscardi updated starship prompt integration
- ammkrn updated ls -f -> ls -la
Nu Scripts
- fdncred created table grouping experiment, update twin to support single user per row, twin weeknum guess, and a prototype of TWiN automation script
- efx added a one liner to parse aws s3 ls output
- sophiajt fixed TWiN range
Looking ahead
Coming soon after the 0.31 release, we'll be landing some improvements to Nushell's syntax. These fixes will be breaking changes, but they're for a good reason. The simplification of the syntax will make Nushell both more consistent and more approachable for new users and experienced users alike.
We're also continuing to improve the command implementations. If you'd like to help, you can join in by signing up here.