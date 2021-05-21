This week in Nushell #91
Nushell
- fdncred added nothing converted to string should return nothing and not fail, add addition characters that can be hard to work with in nushell, updated round to support i64, updated to the latest rustyline, and don't let externals break ansi escapes, and re-enable ansi support when externals break it
- jonathandturner did a bit more cleanup of block params, split unit into duration and filesize, changed to paren interpolation, improved block params, added explicit block params, and did a fix to treat u64 like i64 for now
- kubouch removed rest_args() from evaluated CommandArgs, and fixed path join argument type and a typo
- elferherrera added the ability to load parquet and json files, moved commands to engine p, and added new dataframe commands
- schrieveslaach added Support for Partial Completions
- alexshadley added negative indexing for range
Documentation
- eduardocanellas translated home to pt-BR
- tupini07 fixed typo
Wasm
- moonrise-tk fixed build or rustc 1.52.1