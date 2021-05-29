This week in Nushell #92
Nushell
- fdncred updated keybindings to support new rustyline functionality, removed expect so that loading invalid config doesn't fail, fixed polars compile warnings, removed str from, removed into int references from into binary, added locale for ls size, correctly escape pipe in windows/cmd.exe, and error message cleanup for into string
- jonathandturner cleaned up let varname and rhs, fixed for in, added for..in command, allowed aliases to expand and ignore painting outside of lines, fixed bad operator, and let date commands pull default date
- kubouch converted "do" command to engine-p & fixed its flag name, fixed path dots expansion, added path separator to
char; Update char to engine-p; List all names of all possible chars, implemented
path relative-tosubcommand
- elferherrera created Dataframe commands, and Groupby operations on dataframes, and Commands to engine
- lily-mara added the load-env command
- andrasio created Pass command's span correctly when reporting unexpected flags.
- stepnivlk added params to
do
- LhKipp switched to use enginep style in enter command
- henriiik deleted crates/nu-command/src/commands/date/utc.rs, and updated minimum required rust version
- efx ported group-by to engine-p
Documentation
- aborruso added the way to have help on a command subcommand
- henriiik updated
sys_get_examples, and replaced
date utcwith
date nowin introduction
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred updated for 0.32.0 release