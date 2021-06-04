This week in Nushell #93
Nushell
- jonathandturner added more fixes for bigint duration, switched duration back to bigint, bumped to 0.32.1, finished removing arg deserialization, retained tag when accessing a var, updateed Cargo.lock, update Cargo.toml for nu-pretty-hex, released to 0.32, and autogenerate missing docs
- efx ported group-by date to engine-p
- inet56 created README: output from -> output to
- fdncred added list of installed plugins to version command, accommodated decimals when converting gjson numbers, and fixed the prompt
- stepnivlk fixed VCS markers not showing up in textview
- Garfield96 created from sqlite: Add parameter --tables, bumped rusqlite from 0.24.2 to 0.25.3, and to sqlite: Fix panic caused by empty input tables
- ahkrr created fix: filename quoting # and update and unify surf dependency, and feat: add attribute selection to nu_plugion_selector
- andrasio ensured correct partial key=value flag., and added support for key=value named flag support.
- lily-mara resolved issues with
rm *globbing
- elferherrera added dataframe commands
Extension
- fdncred updated for nushell 0.32.0
Documentation
- jonathandturner updated starship info, added 0.32 blog, updated config.js, updated ToC, updated text and examples for 0.32, and Add/update command docs
- LovecraftianHorror fixed a minor nit fixes
- andrasio created variables_y_subexpresiones.md, and actualización: matemáticas.md