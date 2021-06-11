This week in Nushell #94
Nushell
- fdncred enabled theming of the command line syntax, added single quote and double quote to char command, and change command duration env var to emit duration in milliseconds, and added
ansi gradientin the spirit of fun
- jonathandturner created Remove EvaluationContext::from_args, and Make arg eval lazy, remove old arg evaluation code, and Further improve arg errors, and Improve the errors for arg types, and Add help flag support to alias, and Improve alias highlighting/completions, and Enable syntax/completions for source, and Fix a bunch of future clippy warnings, and Improve expr parse, and Fix #3582, and Improve external quoting logic, and Improve quoted completions, and Improve completions inside of a pipeline, and Fix completion crash, and Add support for subcommand completions, and Rename the use of invocation to subexpression, and Remove the CI canaries, and Simpler parse improvement, and Improve partial completion/highlight
- elferherrera created Series arithmetic, and Column selector using FullColumnPath
- Garfield96 added from xlsx/ods: Add parameter --sheets, and from sqlite: Add test case for table selection
- kubouch clarified
exechelp message; Update to engine-p, and Def cleanup
- sholderbach fixed duration literals in
wheredocs
Documentation
- sholderbach fixed duration literals in docs
- apatrushev added Convert list to table example, and Fix list examples