This week in Nushell #95
Package news
- You can now install Nushell directly from the official winget packages using
winget install nu.
Nushell
- andrasio cleaned up nu-completion dependencies., supported version option in Nu bin., extracted completions into subcrate., connected Nu's rest arguments are source(s) files scripts to run., removeed 'help' Nu bin positional support., and updated Nu to bootstrap itself from main.
- jonathandturner fixed the ignore example, relaxed groups and blocks to output at pipeline level, fixed issue in external subexpression paths, added back disks and net to sys, added file not found error for nu cmd args, and refactored rarely changing engine state into its own struct
- chrisfinazzo fixed a Shellcheck issue
- fdncred fixed FlatShape::Garbage's default foreground color
- vladdoster added (docs) update README.md
- NiklasJonsson fixed the parser to only discard command comment if prev token was comment
- reaganmcf added Plugin: from_mp4 and UntaggedValue::duration fix
- itsme-alan added winget installation instructions
- voanhduy1512 fixed syntax hightlight when using Circumflex-Operator, and added support to run external command with string evaluation
- elferherrera added dataframe commands
- sambordo1 ported mkdir to engine-p
Documentation
- sholderbach fixed missed mention of duration literal