This week in Nushell #96
Nushell
- jt added support for arbitrarily nested subcommands, made lexing configurable wrt newlines, improved def parse errors, fixed textview to always read input from stream, enabled dataframe command by default, and released 0.33, added built-in var to refer to pipeline values, and began directory contrib docs and split commands
- voanhduy1512 fixed string interpolation is not working with external command
- efx created documentation: consistent abbreviation for URL, and port str case conversions to engine-p
- elferherrera removed infer schema, cleaned column names, and Series commands
- fdncred created stale.yml, updated filesize -> filesize math to fix coercion errors, sped up windows completions, updated
mainin table so that it outputs again, and updated/added path separators and environment separators to char
- stormasm made nu-cli mod app public
- nathom added
pathvarcommand, and added
unlet_envcommand
- luccasmmg fixed panic on math with large durations
- andrasio added variable completions
- NiklasJonsson moved path handling to nu-path
Documentation
- eduardocanellas created docs(configuration): show
completion_match_methodunder
line_editor
- autophagy fixed missing value types for completion_prompt_limit and true_color
- elferherrera improved the book layout, and removed config load since it doesnt exist