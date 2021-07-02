This week in Nushell #97
Nushell
- fdncred moved
langcommand to
$nu, updated stale messages and days-before-issue-close, added ansi osc string terminator, and added a new command to query the nushell internals
- andrasio updated nu-cli ctrl-c feature support., and nu-cli: Remove crates not needed.
- TechWatching updated release CI to submit package to winget during release.
- elferherrera removed list from dataframe command signatures, casting operations for Series with differents types, and removed bug occurring with f64
- waywardmonkeys removed unused dep on nu-cli from nu_plugin_chart.
- palashahuja Added all-trim option (with format and all-flag)
- 1ntEgr8 added paste command
- jonathandturner fixed #3430, and added support for multiple shorthand env vars
- efx ported network url to engine-p
- schrieveslaach added Test Case for Special Character Paths