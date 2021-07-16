This week in Nushell #99
Nushell
- fdncred fixed
show_hintsoption to allow hints to be turned off
- elferherrera added faster CSV reader and encoding, and corrected position of dataframes
- TechWatching added the -s parameter to submit package to winget in pipeline
- jt released 0.34.0
- waywardmonkeys created Use shadow-rs 0.6 in nu-cli.
Documentation
- syndek fixed typo in configuration.md
- dyxushuai fixed (plugin): missing branch
- waldyrious added Book: various tweaks to the Dataframes chapter, and fixed two typos in v0.34 announcement blog post
- elferherrera fixed typo in cookbook
- phaunt added Match
whereclause with table output