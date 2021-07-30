This week in Nushell #101
Nushell
- fdncred fixed interpolated strings when using unicode, added performance metrics for measuring startup time, and added the ability to compare time units like
1hr < 2hr, and change describe so it doesn't output colored strings
- jt fixed clippy lint and disable broken lint, added named positionals to all, and bumped to 0.34.1
- elferherrera improved the existing dataframe support to handle more data types, removed dependencies, added append dataframes, and further extended dataframe support
- efx documented no openssl building
- realcundo fixed select to insert nulls in sparse tables instead of ignoring absent values, improved md5 and sha256 code, and added sha256 to the hash command
- therealprof unified use of the
surfcrate
- margguo updated implementing_a_command.md
- zkat switched to using chrono_humanize for datetime formatting, and added
date humanizecommand
- nathom fixed wrong path separator
- kubouch added support for other variables than PATH in pathvar (2nd attempt)
- jafriyie1 added parse fix for power operator error on negative integers and de…
- soumil-07 added the ability to read from standard input in
rm
Documentation
- prrao87 fixed typos + minor style changes
- yaahc updated book mentions of edit_mode to use proper path
Wasm
- jt updated the wasm demo to the latest
Nu_Scripts
- naefl updated script for Windows compat, and added fuzzy commands
- zkat created readme for with_externals, added parse dates into datetimes, and added loc.nu