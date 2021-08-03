Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.35 of Nu. This release shows off a lot of dataframe progress and lots of command polish.

Nu 0.35 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

We're hard at work at bringing more dataframe support into nushell itself, which will allow us to use it for more actions, and extend support to dataframes to existing commands.

We're also working on the new parsing/evaluation engine which is proving to be both faster and more correct than the current nushell engine. We're excited to keep evolving it and then integrating it into Nushell. This engine will also be fast enough, and correct enough, to drive completions as Nu scripts. This will allow us to add intelligent completions that work with both internal and external commands.

Finally, we're nearing the goal for reedline, which is now solid enough, and complete enough, to use for daily work. We're hoping to polish it up and then experiment with moving Nushell to use it in the coming release (or two).