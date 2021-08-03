This week in Nushell #103
Nushell
- andrasio added flexible dropping of rows (by desired row number)
- lily-mara fixed some long-standing Rustyline issues
- baoyachi fixed time format without timezone bug. enhance,optimize suggest upgrade.
- elferherrera added a Describe command
- hedonihilist added a way to count the size of the directories when calculating the size in DirInfo
- efx documented engine-p porting
Documentation
- hedonihilist added doc for
filesize_metricconfig
- jafriyie1 added config path argument to first paragraph of configuration.md file
- dywedir created 2021-08-03-nushell_0_35.md: Fix typo data -> date
Nu_Scripts
- Yethal updated filesize.nu, and Create filesize.nu