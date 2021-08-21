This week in Nushell #104
Nushell
- fdncred added
help --findto search usage and extra_usage text for strings, and allowed fetch to follow redirects
- kubouch allowed
sourceto accept paths with emojis
- filaretov update to only allow unaliasing in current scope, add tests
- jt bumped rustyline and added unalias test, and switched back to building for size
- epost fixed 'Inimplemented' typo.
- knottio added trailing slash in completion of symlinked dir
- andrasio created the zip command.
- elferherrera created PROMPT_STRING env variable
- soumil-07 added the ability to remove and list aliases