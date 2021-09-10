This week in Nushell #107
Nushell
- jt created Fix clippy warnings
- tranzystorek-io added general refactorings
- Pantonshire improved error message when bash-style alias syntax is mistakenly used
- tw4452852 supported appending when saving file
Documentation
- tw4452852 removed additional backslash and added the equivalent for
>>in bash and fixed a documentation issue in save
Engine-q
- jt improved completions inside of a pipeline, added a very silly table, added a very silly ls, added Completions and Row Conditions, added parser README, some parser fixups, added an experimental record iteration, made reedline prompt more resilient, added cell paths for streams, switched tables to list/streams of records , allowed it to fail more gently for bad list/table parses, allowed rest vars to have a custom name, added cell paths, added Concrete var assignment, improved int division to be more nushell-like, added Simple value iteration, added Range iteration, added Block params, fixed #15, and added CI
- moonrise-tk moved value into its own folder in nu-protocol and add some comments and added readme and target dir to gitignore
- elferherrera created One parser function, updated dependencies, and added similar name check to protocol, and Similar name check for signature
- stormasm added some build-string tests
- kubouch implemented positive integer ranges