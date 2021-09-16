This week in Nushell #108
Big news this week - virtualenv added Nushell support!
Nushell
- aminya fixed enabling SIMD
- jt created bump 0.37.1, and temporarily remove the circular dep, and Update main.wxs, and released to 0.37
- kubouch moved nu-path tests to integration tests, and updated path commands: Put column path args behid flag; Allow
path joinappending without flag, and added Small fixes and refactors to paths & source command
- tw4452852 added command
gto switch shell quickly
- elferherrera updated to polars 0.16, and changed name to PROMPT_COMMAND
- fdncred added table selector for downloading web tables
engine-q
- jt added very early proof-of-concept git branch completion, and added block param types
- elferherrera improved error check on def and alias, and improved parse errors for def, let and alias
- stormasm created more block param and build string tests in concert with lists
- kubouch allowed parsing left-unbounded range (..10), floating point ranges, and added stepping support & reversing to ranges