This week in Nushell #110
Nushell
- fdncred removed ansi colors if this is not a tty, and added new command: into column_path
- luccasmmg fixed 90 degrees tables problem
- lildata corrected typo
- ArtoLord added
-cflag to
update cellssubcommand
- gilescope removed unused deps
Documentation
- aminya fixed git rm merged
Nu_Scripts
engine-q
- kubouch disabled crossterm raw mode on panic, fixed wrong error span, and added simple module implementation
- jntrnr added sys command, added a vertical record view, added 'from json', prepared nu_commands for porting, moved to more forgiving def parse, added import lists, added support for module imports, improved table for lists
- elferherrera created table as string output
reedline
- sherubthakur added tests line buffer (and fix methods)