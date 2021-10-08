This week in Nushell #111
Nushell
- fdncred removed history file after clearing it
- jt updated LICENSE, released 0.38, remove the broken scrolling support, and updated wasm deps
- waldyrious created stale.yml: mention time to close in stale message
- JoshCheek added
-cflag to
selectcommand
- hedonihilist added expand tilde when reading plugin_dirs
- hojjatabdollahi fixed two typos in the tutor.
Documentation
- thomasaarholt fixed typo in "config set" instructions
- raboof created Coming from bash:
echo $FOO=
echo $nu.env.FOO
engine-q
- jt improved the alias expansion, created LICENSE, added Source command, added Variable completions and better ls, added unit parsing and eval support, added better completions for external args, changed to use list completions and better expansion, added path completions, fixed so lines shouldn't trim, added simple cd, fixed to let strings be cell paths, added select, and added wrap and get and cell_path parsing
- fdncred created allow one to specify a custom separator for the grid, and respect lscolors env var; measure width minus ansi, and output
lsas a grid vs table
- xiuxiu62 added touch command, ported
cpto fs commands, and ported the mv command
- stormasm created The signature of the get command was mistakenly named wrap, and added serde derive to Cargo.toml so nu-protocol compiles standalone
- kubouch added import patterns to 'hide', and Modules: export & hide
- elferherrera created prompt with env variable
reedline
- jt updated LICENSE, and added list style completions
- sholderbach created Fix README badges, and Clarify method names for undo-interface, and Simplify and document history trait, and fixed CtrlD/CtrlC and reverse-history-search + stuff
- mzanrosso created [BugFix] undo function