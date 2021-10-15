This week in Nushell #112
Nushell
- fdncred updated stale.yml
Documentation
- oscard0m created docs(configuration): remove 'header_bold' option from config table
Nu_Scripts
engine-q
- jt created little cleanup, and changed to select completions from dialoguer, and Remove bad fixmes, and Add help flag, and Load config, and Clarify todo/fixmes, and Prevent invalid var names, and Custom switch support, and Do rest args, and Fix missing param error and custom flag values, and Add the remaining missing operators, and Give error on missing column during cell path, and Earlier errors, and Try #2 - Mac/Windows CI, and Add serialize/deserialize for streams, and Error improvement, and Conversions, and Add a couple more tests to for, add stream/list PartialEq, and Fix the for loop to create vars, and Add map and flat_map to value, and Port split column and split row, and Port help and start porting split
- GabrielBG0 created cp, mv, and rm commands need to support -i flag
- fdncred cleaned up some todo comments in grid, added ability to parse strings like "100kib" and "100 kib", fixed to allow windows to compile, and fixed type-o in code
- xiuxiu62 added size command, and added
rm
- kubouch created Hiding rehaul
- elferherrera added an example unit test
- arthur-targaryen added
inand
not-inoperators support
reedline
- jt exposed line buffer