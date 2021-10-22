Nushell
This week in Nushell #113
Nushell
jt
fixed clippy warnings
luccasmmg
removed dependencies
, and
fixed regression in the plugin selector
Documentation
andrasio created
(book/es,en) Moving around chapter revision.
, and
Small installation instructions update.
engine-q
jt
added more helper functions