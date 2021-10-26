Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.39 of Nu. This release is a bugfix release of 0.38.

Nu 0.39 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

History file is now removed when the history is cleared (fdncred)

HTML selector has a regression fixed (lucassmmg)

Unused dependencies were removed (lucassmmg)

Updated clippy warnings were fixed (sophiajt)

You'll notice that this release is pretty light, only a set of fixes on 0.38. This is because our energy is now largely focused on engine-q. We're excited to get this in front of you.

Just to tease a little of what will be possible, this week we added support for processing streams in parallel in engine-q using a new par-each command. We'll talk more about this as it develops.

We're excited about what the new engine changes will bring in terms of performance, correctness, and new capabilities. If you're interested in helping out, come join us on the discord!