This week in Nushell #114
Nushell
- yogi created Fix #4070: Inconsistent file matching rule for ls and rm
- jt released 0.39
Nu_Scripts
- jt updated release script
- skelly37 created Initial PR for mathematical functions and constants
engine-q
- jt added some support for $nu, and added 'to json', and added initial ctrl-c support, and Made the history path more central, and fixed par-each signature, and improved some iter perf improvements, and fixed par-each example, and added a simple parallel each, and used different helper functions for split column, and removed debug message, added Pipeline data + capture, and added clippy fixes
- luccasmmg added math avg, and Engine q math(just one command)
- stormasm worked on implementing the filters/last command, and cleaned up filesystem by moving get_interactive_confirmation into util.rs, and updated readme with the issue 242 where people can sign up for commands to port
- GabrielBG0 created
lstype lowercase