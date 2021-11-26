This week in Nushell #118
Nushell
- BraulioVM added save --append: create file if it doesn't exist
- tshepang fixed markup
- EdwardBetts corrected spelling
- ahkrr upgraded dependencies
engine-q
- jt added better exit command, moved row condition to block, updated reedline for multiline prompt, and added better comment skipping
- luccasmmg added
from vcf
from icsand
from ini
- elferherrera added Dataframe feature
- stormasm ported over the
dropcommand from nushell
- kubouch fixed reading of LS_COLORS + ls displays symlink
- fdncred added coloring by primitive, bring in nu-ansi-term crate
reedline
- aslynatilla created Simple multiline continuation prompt