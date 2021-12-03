This week in Nushell #119
Nushell
- jt created Clippy 1.57 fixes, and removed 'arboard'
- ahouts added -l/--login flags for compatibility with other shells
- fdncred removed upx, and bye bye upx, let's try stripping alone
- BraulioVM sanitized arguments to external commands a bit better
- vmiheer fixed docs talking about accessing $it outside each
Documentation
- rashil2000 added winget as installation method
Nu_Scripts
- kubouch fixed typo in directory name, and Add example engine-q config script with a module
- skelly37 documented + minor enchancement
- fdncred added storm to maintainers
engine-q
- fdncred created this fixes garbage ansi when externals turn off vt processing, and add back debug --raw switch, and add optional footer to table, and added row_index coloring, and allow icons to be used in
grid -c, and enable env setting for prompt animation
- kubouch created Add canonicalization to parser paths; Improve FileNotFound error, and Fix 'help commands'; Add 'is_custom' column, and Rename add_decls() to use_decls(), and Hiding of environment variables
- elferherrera created Plugin repeated, and Plugin path for $nu, and Plugin with evaluated call, and Testing suite for dataframes, and Option to replace command same name
- jt created Try some fixes for external paths, and Add table streaming, and Just a few cleanups around error messages, and Fix plurals in abbrevations, and Add value abbreviations, and Update external spawn, and Default prompt animations to off, and Move prompt animation setting to config, and Fix parse error metadata, and Introduce metadata into the pipeline, and A few help cleanups
- luccasmmg created
to csvand
to tsv, and
to urland
to toml, and From ssv from xml
- onthebridgetonowhere created Port str to-decimal to into decimal command., and [str-trim] Remove Arc from Arguments, and Port str upcase, and Port str trim, and Add the support of str to-int to the into int command, and Port str substring command
- jaeheonji created feat(random): add random-decimal, and feat(random): add random-chars, and add random commands
- sholderbach fixed busy poll with reedline
- Scorpil ported over the kill command from nushell, and Ported over the clear command from nushell, and Ported over the sleep command from nushell
- arthur-targaryen ported
skip,
skip whileand
skip untilcommands, and Ported
any?command, and Ported
all?command
reedline
- sholderbach fixed clippy style and remove unecessary stuff, and Improved undo of EditCommands, and Fixed busy polling when animation is disabled, and Fixed cursor flickering for full repaint
- aslynatilla created Forwarding Prompt's multiline indicator