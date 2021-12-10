This week in Nushell #120
Nushell
- 0323pin fixed build on NetBSD
- hustcer fixed
into column_pathto
into column-path(breaking change) (#4185)
- jt release 0.41
- waldyrious fixed Configuration section in bug report template
- ahouts fixed unnecessary allocation
- closetool fixed implicit coercion of boolean false and empty value #4094
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred added timed_weather_run to run get_weather at interval, and fixed weather script so it's outputting structured data appropriately., and removed a debug comment, and add kind of a radar looking thing that draws stars
- Yethal added docker scripts
engine-q
- luccasmmg added zip-support to extra, and
To htmland
to md
- fdncred fixed 1 off table wrapping for help commands, and updated to latest reedline, change config point name, enable output without ansi, and added filesize formatting, and added ability to optionally remove table output color, and added default-run so cargo r works, and allowed decimals/floats to be formatted with precision, and enabled
cargo build --features=extrato build plugins, and introduced
gstat, a new command to get the git status
- elferherrera created dataframe commands name, and added a batch of dataframe commands, and corrected missing shellerror type, and improved labeled error from plugins, and removed unwraps with clippy check
- stormasm ported over the nth command from nushell, and ported over the prepend command from nushell, and ported over the reject command from nushell
- jaeheonji ported
network/urlcommand, and added random-integer and random-uuid, and added random-dice
- onthebridgetonowhere ported uniq, and added cal command, and ported str datetime to into datetime
- jt update clippy to check all features, and improved running main, and added simple commandline args for scripts, and fixed the failure if the prompt breaks, and reset ansi mode more often when showing errors
- kubouch added signature to $scope.commands