This week in Nushell #122
Nushell
- nibon7 fixed bat: use regex-onig instead of regex-fancy, and allow insecure server connections when using SSL
- BraulioVM fixed Don't panic if the other end of std{out,err} is closed
Extension
- fdncred updated release.yml
engine-q
- jt added support for 'open', and Wire hex viewing into a few more places, and Add string stream and binary stream, add text decoding, and Add metadata command, and Add missing flags to existing commands, and Some multiline fixes, and Improve multiline history, and Add history command, and Use latest history hint, and Improve history hint, and Signature improvements, sorted completions, and Fix list printing, and switch substring to bytes, and Merged heterogeneous tables, and Flatten should flatten embedded table, and Finish adding support for optional params, and Allow empty span slice for now, and Remove Span::unknown, and Fix completion crash
- fdncred added configuration point for hint coloring, and add configuration of maximum history size, and update to latest reedline, and add lp and rp
- elferherrera created vi mode, and missing df command, and sort env vars, and Dataframe commands, and nothing variable, and command name change, and Plugin signature, and Plugin option for shell, and Calling plugin without shell, and Migration of series commands
- matthewauld ported compact command to engine-q
- stormasm added in a raw flag in the command to json, and add in a new command called columns
- kubouch added environment variables doc page, and Interpret lists as series of args for externals, and Do not require both
from_stringand
to_stringin
env_conversions, and Wrap captured env var names into quotes as well, and Fix capturing environment variables with " or '
- onthebridgetonowhere added skip-empty flag to lines command, and port empty command
- jaeheonji created feat(into): add into-bool command
reedline
- jt fixed Minor history issue, and added Another multiline decode, and Multiline fixes, and Simple multiline history, and Adjust prompt position after paste, and Complete to the latest history, and Add a history-specific completer, and Apply history on tab
- elferherrera created defining paste event
- sholderbach disabled raw mode with
Dropfor panics, and Remove additional line on line clear via Ctrl-C, and Attempt at consolidating offset calculations and streamlining the painting