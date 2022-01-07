This week in Nu #123
Nushell
- jntrnr created Bump to 0.42
Nu_Scripts
- kubouch translated fehbg.nu to engine-q
engine-q
- jt bumped reedline, and bumped reedline, and fixed flattening of $in variable, and Preserve metatdata in where, and Don't read config in a tight loop, and Allow update to also insert, and Allow for and other commands missing positionals near keywords, and Handle external redirects better, and Require let to be a statement, move auto-cd, and Fix ls listing, and Add line ending autodetect to 'lines', and Flush stmts, and Fix some 'open' signature stuff, and Add single tick string interpolation, and Fix custom call scope leak, refactor tests
- elferherrera created history file if it doesnt exit, and def argument check
- fdncred fixed typo in signature, and revert file_types to lowercase, and ignore .DS_Store files on Mac, and Update to the latest reedline, and add ability to specify an ansi style
- stormasm fixed issue #559: to json -r serializes datetime without spaces
- Pantonshire created Port the
everycommand
- nibon7 created Create config directory if it does not exist
- hustcer created Ported
ignorecommand to engine-q
- sholderbach created Decode escaped newlines in history command
reedline
- elferherrera adjusted position to insert in middle, and prompt moves based on hint, and vi insert mode kept after enter, and vi insert mode default, and vi mode commands
- jt let anims handle resize, and Make StyledText easier to work with
- sholderbach tested and fix line buffer utils, and Make the editing operations aware of multiline, and Disable hints during history traversal, and Improve history internals
- crowlKats fixed: make traits
Send
- davidlattimore created Cargo.toml: Add repository link