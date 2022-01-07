This week in Nushell #124
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred added the ability to have a right hand prompt, and move oh-my.nu to engine-q folder, and updated
into column_pathto
into column-path, and updates to help with windows parsing, and a fancy git prompt for engine-q
engine-q
- jt created Fix short flags with extra, and Default the values of named params, and Fix path external, and Expand external command names, and Make ls more forgiving, and Allow int/float to coerce in type checker, and Each needs to clone its env, and Add shells support to auto-cd, and More shell fixes, and Fix directory change lag, and Add shells support, and Limit when we expand external args, and Some cleanups for cd/PWD, and Move $nu.env to $env, and Use default prompt as fallback, and Let describe know about binary, and Port fetch (with fixes), and Some error improvements, and Lex comment spans correctly, and bump reedline, and Highlight block and record, and Fix list and table print, and Fix build breakage - bump ansi term, and Fix perf regression with stmts, and Allow pipelines across multiple lines if end in pipe, and Plugin before config, and Add fuzzy/ignore flag to get, and Add parser tracing, fix 629, and Cleanup binary stream print a little, and Bump reedline, again, and Bump reedline, again
- kubouch added repository name and current tag to gstat, and added CR, LF and CRLF to char command, and Fixes how environment is cloned inside tight loops, and Use only $nu.env.PWD for getting the current directory
- elferherrera created double prompt
- fdncred created tweak
sourceparsing to allow quotes around string, and add docs about coloring and theming, and make prompt indicators configurable
- onthebridgetonowhere moved fetch to extra and clean up some code
- stormasm moved get_columns from the table_viewer to a central location, and ported over from nushell the column flag for the length command
reedline
- elferherrera removed position function, and corrected extra line, and corrected extra line, and Big buffer
- jt created Double prompt, and strip ansi before estimate, and Estimate wrapping
- sholderbach added issue templates, and improved and highlight history search, and Insert strings directly, and bumped dependency versions, and Improve correctness of move operations