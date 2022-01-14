This week in Nushell #125
Nushell
Extension
Nu_Scripts
- kubouch updated e-q example config, and restored fehbg.nu, and added base16 integration
- fdncred updated based on jt's capture fix, and ported of get_weather.nu script to engine-q, and tweaked some icons, and added the ability to have a right hand prompt
engine-q
- stormasm updated Readme to final merge checklist, and cleanup of the select command and add in a new test
- jt added nu-system and rewrote ps command, and added Clippy fixes for Rust 1.58, bumped reedline again, added support for var/string interp for external names, fixed captures, and fixed panic on alias errors, and bumped reedline, and added silly keymap addition for quick shell changing
- sholderbach added instructions to run engine-q
- fdncred exposed a few more types to custom commands (
def), and added a little better table alignment, and reverted "added a better default for ls_colors", and new command
fmtto format numbers, and added a better default for ls_colors, and add more chars
- elferherrera created menu with tab, and context menu with nucompleter, and reedline bump
- kubouch cleaned up use and hide parsing, and add reduce command, and add repository name and current tag to gstat
reedline
- sholderbach moved running of EditCommands to the editor, and hid hint when finishing line entry
- elferherrera created menu improvements, and menu with tab, and Context menu with completer, and menu filler builder, and Context menu, and remove position function
- jt created Right arrow is full hint completion