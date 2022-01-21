This week in Nushell #126
Note: this is the first "This week in Nu" created with engine-q!
Nushell
- jt released 0.43, and added Tutor eq, and fixed clippy lints
- GuillaumeGomez update sysinfo version
- dependabot bumped follow-redirects from 1.14.4 to 1.14.7 in /samples/wasm
Documentation
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred ported spark, and add 7 day forecast
engine-q
- sholderbach created Upgrade reedline for partial hint completion, and Fix unicode word wrapping with ansi-cut
- fdncred created allow
useto parse quoted paths, and add
term sizecommand, and
PATHfor completions for each os, and keybinding completeness, make case-insensitive, and allow
sizeand other to count bytes from binary with
as_string(), and remove dialoguer completions in favor of reedline's, and fix signature, and fix list formatting
- jt added Support recursive functions in capture, and Add CMD_DURATION_MS, and let prompt env vars take strings, and Better help search, and bump reedline, and add
cd -support, and Bump reedline, and add some more division for units, and Add
whichcommand, add external completions, and builtin var completions, and Show error on bad config, but keep going, and Improve env shorthand parse, and Let 'to toml' output block source, and Enter now requires a directory, and Add rest to get, bump reedline, and Add simple stdin input command, and Add support for load-env, and Save, and Hide Windows ps status, bump reedline, and Improve keyword parsing, including for
- elferherrera created menu performance, and general keybindings, and simple event keybinding, and Keybindings config, and menu options
- stormasm created update all cargo crates to edition 2021
- kubouch created Fix empty entry in ls, and Fix ls relative path & command argument path expansion, and Revert "Fix ls relative path and erroring on fake dir"
- nibon7 created Port
seqcommand
- onsah created Fix not equal returning error when same things are compared in some cases
- onthebridgetonowhere created Fix ls relative path and erroring on fake dir
reedline
- sholderbach added Support "token by token" hint completion, and Ensure easy mapping of (key)events to different context dependent event handlers, and Distill
DefaultHinterdown to history suggestions, and Remove
Reedline::print_linefrom the API, and Remove superfluous insertion of carriage return
- elferherrera added menu performance, and action and complete events, and Parsing keybindings, and Tab backwards, and Tab correction, and Menu config