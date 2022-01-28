This week in Nushell #127
Nushell
- jt created Remove unused repo parts
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created kubouch's benchmark script, and port the gradient script, and update output to records, and port
timed_weather_runto engine-q, and update get_weather syntax
engine-q
- jt created "maybe text codec" version 2, and Harden highlighter against alias spans, and Move history search to ctrl-x, and Allow equals to separate long flag and arg, and Also set $in-variable with input, and Allow let/let-env to see custom command input, and Add -c flag and others to cmdline args, and Start support for commandline args to nu itself, and Port exec command, and Port default command, and Fix expanding external args, and Fix bug in date comparison, and Allow
opento read its filename from input, and Allow external args to expand globs, and Highlight help tutor, and Add var vals and alias expansions to scope var, and Only escape backslash on windows, and Add flag completions, and Fix doc comments for custom commands, and Make external app error uniform
- sholderbach added F1-F12 key support, and Accomodate reedline#270
- eggcaker fixed into datetime example parameter type, and allow fetch command to add custom headers, and Add how to setup oh-my-posh with engine-q document
- elferherrera created using menu trait, and History menu
- stormasm added support for Floats for sort-by, and fix several cases where sort-by was crashing engine-q, and port sort_by without float (yet)
- onthebridgetonowhere added suport for Filesize and Date for sort-by command, and Flatten records, and Fix cd-ing into a file, and Fix flatten's dropping column issue #756
- fdncred allowed find to respect ls_colors, and capture keyboard event, and ansi cut 2.0 update to cargo.lock, and fix to retain ls_colors coloring from ls, and add
hash base64subcommand, and added 3rd party prompt docs
- kubouch ported move
- zhiburt drafted: Bump
ansi-cutversion to 0.2.0
- arthur-targaryen ported
findcommand
reedline
- sholderbach created coerce to CRLF lazily, and Fix after entry cursor positioning at the bottom, and Small Painting changes to improve readability and correctness, and Remove outdated CompletionActionHandler(s)
- elferherrera created chronological order search, and add return for multiline, and Generic menus, and History menu, and Long menu