This week in Nushell #128
Extension
- fdncred created update info-from-package-json to 1.1.0
Documentation
- Hofer-Julian created Fix mistake introduced in #215, and Add exponential to operators
engine-q
- fdncred fixed lines tests, and fixed find tests, and fixed cal tests, and added case-insensitive sorting, and add
--duto
lscommand, and
ducommand, and added defaults for colors, and Windows ps update, and should be inclusive, and fixes process path being truncated, and query command with json, web, xml
- jt added support for quick completions, and improved subcommand completions, and added Command tests, and added initial nu-test-support port, and Add a fallback if Windows external spawn fails, and Wait on the plugin child to prevent zombies, and Use 'table' during internal->external, and Ignore clippy's erroneous warnings, and Port
detect columns, and Add support for
def-envand
export def-env, and Variables should error on use rather than value span
- kubouch allowed def-env to hide environment variables, and allowed viewing the source code of blocks
- sholderbach created Update reedline to paste multiple command lines, and Obligatory reedline bump
- elferherrera created list keybinding options, and Reedline bump, and reedline bump
- stormasm created add help --find to help doc, and add in a table test with multiple columns
- voidash created Add strftime cheatsheet for
into datetime(#869)
- onthebridgetonowhere created Port rotate, and Port rename
- eggcaker created Update 3rd_Party_Prompts.md
- chen244 created Maybe solve the none bug?
reedline
- jt added support for quick completions
- sholderbach created Clean engine by coalesced painting and abstraction, and Improve default keybindings slightly for vi, and Polishing in the painter, and Init prompt without superfluous line at the bottom
- elferherrera created Continous history index, and increase default page size, and continuous history, and growing menu, and dynamic menu
- fdncred created list things with
reedline --list