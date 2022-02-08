Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.44 of Nu. This is the last release before engine-q becomes the new engine.

Nu 0.44 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

The drop nth command can now also take a range, allowing you to drop a range of rows as well.

Here we are. The last release before engine-q merges into Nushell main. There are an enormous amount of changes coming, including many breaking changes. We encourage you to take a look at the breaking changes ahead of the engine-q releases so that you're familiar with the differences in commands.

A few things are coming up: