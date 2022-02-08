Nushell 0.44 - the calm before the storm
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing 0.44 of Nu. This is the last release before engine-q becomes the new engine.
Where to get it
Nu 0.44 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
If you want all the goodies, you can install
cargo install nu --features=extra.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
What's New
The
drop nth command can now also take a range, allowing you to drop a range of rows as well.
It's time
Here we are. The last release before engine-q merges into Nushell main. There are an enormous amount of changes coming, including many breaking changes. We encourage you to take a look at the breaking changes ahead of the engine-q releases so that you're familiar with the differences in commands.
Looking forward
A few things are coming up:
- After this release, engine-q will land into Nushell main. At this point, we'll work to polish it and prepare it for its first release.
- If, as we approach time for the coming release, we feel that it's close but not yet ready, we'll instead release a one-off set of binaries that you can download. This won't be a full release, but instead a beta release geared towards getting more feedback from early adopters.
- When it's ready, we'll release the first full Nushell release with engine-q. We'll likely number this by skipping versions, jumping to 0.60 to show how much has changed and also letting folks know to look for breaking changes as well.
- From there we'll keep building on the new engine, improving it for 1.0 and beyond.