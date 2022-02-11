This week in Nushell #129
Nushell
- wingertge removed stringification for binary values in
savecommand, and Fix in-shell docs for kill command in engine-q
- jt created added support for defining known externals with their own custom completions , and improved quote path completions with drill-down, and Fix captures, and improved external command completions with spaces, and fixed multi-command variable captures, and Fix string interpolation paren cases, and Fix help flag, and Make
let-envwork like
let, and Bump reedline, and Re-port filesystem commands, and Move nth to select, and Use 'table' on scripts and -c commands, and Fix 'enter' to expand path before checking for it, and Bump to 0.44, and Merge engine-q into Nushell (second try)
- fdncred added parameter to set thread count for parallel commands, and tweak wording, and turn down the perf volume a bit, and fix broken
-wparam for
grid, and add
--perfcli param, and update starship docs, and update ls_colors defaults
- elferherrera deprecated commands
- sholderbach fixed
trash-supportfeature flag, and made ANSI stripping lazy in more places, and reduced table allocs: only strip ANSI if necessary
- henryrt fixed "Index out of bounds" when input to the group-by filter is empty. #4369
- panicbit added Support for records in reject command
- onsah added Drop with iter range
Documentation
- jaeheonji created fix: delete duplicate header text
- sakimyto added regex documents
Nu_Scripts
- stormasm updated file_cat to remove json files that are created, and port dict.nu over to engine-q/cool_oneliners, and port over to engine-q the script file_cat.nu
- skelly37 added WolframAlpha API wrappers
engine-q
- jt created bump reedline, and Make PipelineData helpers collect rawstreams, and Oops, match semantics of each group/window, and Add each window, and Add par-each group, and Fix completion duplicates, and Switch more commands to redirecting blocks, and Port each group, and Remove broken error make examples, and Error make
- elferherrera created Reedline bump
- sholderbach updated reedline to race-condition-free history
- fdncred renamed some files
- stormasm fixed test math/avg.rs can_average_bytes
reedline
- jntrnr fixed Make up/down be one press per history entry, and Fix one item completions
- elferherrera revised quick completions, and Vi menus, and Menu events
- sholderbach made appending and truncating history file thread safe