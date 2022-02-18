This week in Nushell #130
Nushell
- jt added some more builtin var completions, made 'for' implicitly filter out nothings, and Add an explicit 'print' command, and Treat
lsfor absolute paths as-is, and Slight cleanup of 'from json' line-at-a-time, and Move to a standard kebab/snake style, and Require block params, and Make comparisons/sort-by more 'global', and Use partial_cmp and make -i case insensitive, and Another batch of command tests, and Move and enable with-env test, and Auto-hide aliases to prevent recursion, and Fix view-source command, and Remove statements, replaced by pipelines, and Fix more command tests, and Don't error on failed external expansion, and Ensure that reduce has a valid span, and Fix
to jsonescape logic, and Improve alias expansion, again, and Make param parsing more resilient, correct missing param error, and Fix main in scripts with captures, and Auto-generate markdown command docs, and Early return on subcommands, and Improve completions with no starting characters
- kubouch fixed external completions relying on external commands, fixed wrong FlatShape name of List, and tested support fixes, and Use overlay ID for module import lookup, and Update CI 2, and Update CI, and Hide alias
- efx ported post
- hustcer added examples for env,let-env,rm,touch and date list-timezone, and feat: update #4518, Add command examples for def, do, cp, mv, mkdir and ls, and Add or update examples for some commands, and fix: fix with-env example with pipeline input, and feat: mark str to-datetime as deprecated command, and feat: add unalias to deprecated command
- wingertge fixed stream printing on Windows, and Fix ignore to run side effects of previous command
- fdncred standardized char nf terms, and allow
dfr opento open
tsvfiles, and remove $nu.keybinding-path, and make find case insensitive, and more test fixes, and a few more tests, and check to make sure we have data first, and fix case insensitive sort, and tweak plugin names in cargo.toml, and forgot some plugins, and tweak the wix, and changed example description
- onthebridgetonowhere created Add newline after version printout, and Add version as a flag
- stormasm added more examples to the sys command, and remove ignore for sort_by command test by_column which is now passing, and add in the Value List to the sort-by Ordering, and sort_by: coerce_compare now returns an Ordering, and sort_by error processing return ShellError instead of static String
- jmoore34 added date format list
- b333z fixed default duplicates column
- PurityLake fixed printing of builtin kill command #4392
- dependabot created Bump follow-redirects from 1.14.7 to 1.14.8 in /samples/wasm
- elferherrera created roll commands, and headers command
Documentation
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred tweaked font names, and wip zoxide script, and python gradient, and silence ps1 script, and autoview-type gradient
- stormasm updated flag.nu with more details of how flags work, and update nth to select for weather script, and show how flags work in nu, and copy over to engine-q demo.nu
- jt created a couple more TWiN updates, and Port nu_release to e-q, and Update for block params
reedline
- elferherrera created edit mode for quick completions