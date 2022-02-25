This week in Nushell #131
Nushell
- fdncred made message more readable, and fixed some more tests, and this little hack allows the color to be whatever the default is, and rename
flatshape_*to
shape_*, and tweak default config to amplify theme-ability, and a few more ansi escape sequences
- zkldi created Document Visual C++ requirement on Windows.
- hustcer fixed some examples and regenerate docs, should fix: #4455, and fix: #3809, try to fix the
source -hnot work issue, and Add examples for command n, g, p and grid, update date now examples, and Add example for command enter, shells and view-source, update some docs, and fix strip trailing whitespace for make_docs script, and update #4455, regenerate commands' docs and update make_docs script, and Add examples for command: use,module,export def,export env and export def-env, and Add examples for command: hide, history, from yml, def-env, and table, and Add example for register,source,save,shuffle and from tsv, and Update #4455, Regenerate all commands' docs, and refactor: change column names from 'Column*' to 'column*', and Add example for cd,transpose,detect columns,split column and split row, and feat: add examples for length,lines,reject,benchmark and drop column
- jt added support for stderr and exit code, and fixed Windows doc comments, and cleaned table text before rendering, and finished up with examples, and Use external exceptions in path strings, and Use metadata with lists, and Windows external exceptions, and Try again with math-like externals, and Check for external exceptions more often, and Speed up the parser and nuon parser a bit more, and Date literals, and Better ls paths, and Add support for math-like externals, and Speedup unit parse, and Compact nuon tables, and Add pipeline redirection support, and Add binary support to 'skip', and Fix shorthand env duplicates, and Show errors when a prompt fails, and Make sure to apply captures when setting prompt, and Remove record iteration, and Improve json errors a bit, and more strict nuon handling, better nuon errors, and Add auto-cancelling previous PRs, and A few fixes to docs generation and default config, and Remove stray println, and Default config improvements, and Improve missing param error span, and Improve full help for flags, and Make 'each' implicitly filter out nothings, and Add nuon format for fun
- stormasm created web_tables tests are now up and running, and replace ValueStream with ListStream, and add back in the tests for query_web in the nu_plugin_query, and change wording on config file
- elferherrera allowed int and float as strings for arguments, and remove repeated function, and default config file, and flag to pass config file in nu, and Better keybinding parsing
- kubouch created Look up predecl only in the working set, and Set visibility to true only when calling
use, and Use environment variable for env_conversions
- JosephTLyons striped trailing whitespace in files, and Add indent flag to
to json(first draft), and Reduce code duplication in
to jsoncommand, and Use join over custom join code, and Fix
pscommand to show process name only
- eggcaker added custom header ability to post command
- jaeheonji fixed lose
ls_colorsin some filters commands
Documentation
- zkldi created Document Visual C++ requirement on Windows.
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred reorganized site in preparation for beta and release
- WindSoilder ported conda.nu to engine-q
- stormasm created clear screen buf on mac / change ansi sequence, and clear screen buffer via ansi commands, and a script that shows nushell script writers parsing issues
reedline
- sholderbach created Small fix to document need to configure completion, and Bump dependencies and edition to 2021
- elferherrera created extra row for empty menu, and corrected padding for menu