This week in Nushell #132
Nushell
- elferherrera fixed partial completions bug, and added partial completions, and dataframe list command, and Polars upgrade, and flags for find, and menu keybindings in default file, and Plugins without file, and Find with regex flag
- fdncred fixed match is now in the find command, and remove some old documentation, relocate others, and add windows build script, and removed decode from pipeline for vivid, and relocate default config in sample_config folder, and add last exit code to starship parameters, and add char separators
- jt moved $scope variable into $nu variable, and Move old plugins, and Remove the pack-in plugins, and Add support for escape characters, make nuon a JSON superset, and Make sure we have text before json parse, and Experiment: Allow both $true/true and $false/false, and Pass redirects into call, and Bump to 0.59.1, and Move to latest stable crossterm, with fix, and Add binary literals, and Fix open ended ranges, and Use default_config.nu by default, and Add back in default keybindings, and don't use table compaction in to nuon if not a table, and Add shortcircuiting boolean operators, and Lets internals also have exit codes
- hustcer fixed typo, update some examples and regenerate docs, and Update some examples and docs, and Fix unsupported type message for some math related commands
- dgalbraith added installation instructions using Chocolatey
- wingertge added aliases to command completions, and Fix aliases to known externals, and Add completion options for custom completions
- dreilly added tab indentation option for JSON files.
- m-rutter documented environment variable for starship prompt
- kubouch fixed use Nushell's PATH in which
- ohno418 added
into duration
- lucatrv fixed alias in
docs/sample_config/config.toml
- jmoore34 added date parse refactor
- sholderbach updated reedline, revert crossterm, and Add profiling build profile and symbol strip
- LordMZTE added LAST_EXIT_CODE variable
Documentation
- fdncred added 3rd party prompts and theming to the book, and tweak the last two git log commands, and update git log, and updates to the cookbook, and unfix pipes, and Bash and config
- hustcer updated docs for commands, and Translate table_of_contents to zh_CN from commit #89b037c2d
- dgalbraith added installation instructions using Chocolatey, and Correct Winget installation instructions
- sebastian-xyz added german as language
- jt added the 0.59 post, and Update command docs, and Fix intro example, and Add a few more chapters, and Refresh command docs, and Add creating errors section, and Add modules, and Fix sidebar, add warning, and Copy old book to old_book, and WIP: updating for the 0.60 release
- elferherrera removed column from dfr list
- stormasm added small fixes in environment.md
- DawnMagnet update README.md with Chinese Translations, and Update README.md with more Chinese Translations
Nu_Scripts
- wingertge fixed winget completions, and Parse winget output to structured in more cases
- efx ported git_gone to 0.60 era syntax
- ZetaNumbers added completions for cargo packages
- fdncred removed some unnecessary code, and add exit status to oh-my.nu, and tweak git completions
reedline
- elferherrera updated values after common string, and Partial completions, and partial completions for menu
- jt added a better crossterm fix, and Move to crossterm on git
- sholderbach created Use chars in
str::replacewhere applicable, and Revert crossterm: key modifier issue on win, and Provide cursor position for highlighting, and Add event to keybind a command in the hosting app