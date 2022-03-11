This week in Nushell #133
Nushell
- hustcer Updated docs for open and decode command, regenerated all docs, and Bumped sysinfo version from v0.22.2 to v0.23.5, closed #3909, and Marked
matchas deprecated command, and Updated documents for commands, and Fixed broken link in readme, should close #4776 [ci skip], and Updated build & install sh scripts, added install script for windows, and Updated build and install scripts
- elferherrera corrected history menu, and added reedline bump, and another reedline bump, and Added real index column to history, and added history bang
- danimesq created Icon for .nu files' mimetype
- fdncred created nushell icons contributed by the community, and reorganized features a bit, and changed cargo.toml so plugins don't build with features=extra, and added ability to check if value does not contain something, and added ansi escape, and enabled to-nu to include the whole dfr if rows is not specified, and just made install-all.sh executable
- jt bumped reedline, and ensurde exit codes in more cases, and Ensured exit codes in more cases, and Moved completions to DeclId, and Fixed the panic when using externs + subexpression, and Allowed passing block literals to do, and added Simplify
empty?, improve
default, and Fixed expansion of row condition implied it, and Added the proper workarounds for short flags, and Allowed quotes in a
registercall, and Changed
selectto match 0.44, and Made
reduce -nmore sensible, and Made date values more readable, and Removed duplicate code, and Added support for var decl spans, and Reverted "Make
ifblocks work like a def-env", and Fixed external extra, and Added support for default values to params and flags, and Fixed rest parsing, and added More nuon tests, fix table print, and Simplify group/window into their own commands, and Bump reedline, and Added more multiline pipeline forms, and Made
ifblocks work like a def-env
- wingertge Removed unused
ntdef.hinclude, and Added serialization for JSON and form bodies in
post, and Added basic resource file for Windows binary, and Added back
--appendflag to
savecommand, and Allowed save to accept a list of strings
- stormasm Updated the Readme for the dataframe directory
Documentation
- sebastian-xyz Switched search provider, and added more german documentation
- rgwood Added RSS feed for blog, and Updated lists page for latest Nu, and added Node+VuePress TLC, and Updated working_with_lists for latest Nu, and Added remaining missing block parameters, and Updated intro for latest Nu version, and Updated Windows build-from-source requirements, and Removed math mode mentions, moved short hand syntax documentation, and added Nu book: grammar + spelling pass, and Added case sensitivity section to operators page, and Updated command input/output docs
- jt added "thinking in nushell" section
- fdncred created some 0.59 assets
- kubouch Updated env conversions
- ammkrn elaborated on escaping details
- hustcer Updated documents for commands, and Updated i18n meta data handling script, and Added i18n related script and meta data
- adamijak mentioned shadowing and immutability
- marianoguerra added link to discord for questions
- lucatrv Changed
without_colorto
use_ansi_coloring
- kyoheiu Showed link to Groups setion
Nu_Scripts
- jt Fixed 256 colour example
- fdncred created porting more coloring scripts, and ported script to help with vscode extension
- efx created file casing renamer
reedline
- elferherrera created History menu pages, and history menu page error, and can partially complete case insensitive, and Space before bang, and Space required before bang, and Bang command expands only alone in buffer, and menu partial completions to menu function, and History improved, and history bang