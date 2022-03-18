This week in Nushell #134
Nushell
- jt added an alias denylist for expansions, and Fix single quote external interpolation, and Add
insertand
updateback, and Allow expanding aliases before keywords, improve hiding, and Fix string interpolation escaping, and Revert "Alias to keywords (eg
source)", and Alias to keywords (eg
source), and Nu glob
- fdncred fixed a couple more tests, and add a display of what the colors look like in
ansi --list, and some tweaks to main for testing, and rename
updateto
upsertto mirror what it really does, and added
nu-utilscrate, fixed issue where externals turn off vt processing, and update so that
--log-levelwill work properly
- stormasm created now that docs/commands is gone delete make_docs.nu too, and delete docs/commands now that make_docs.nu is running on website
- sholderbach detached
nu-ansi-termcrate from main tree, switch to
reedlinefrom crates.io
- rgwood changed update help+examples for creating new columns
- chvck moved repl loop and command/script execution to nu_cli
- hustcer created feat: fix and update some examples
- elferherrera removed cmd from edit, and str to datetime dfr
- kubouch fixed reporting of
whichand
$nu.scope
- b333z created Streaming support for lines with raw streams
Extension
- fdncred fixed typo, and fixed some bugs
Documentation
- rgwood organized book pages by section, and Book: mention
help commands, and Update insert/update/upsert docs, and Update front page, and Search and package.json cleanup, and Add links to RSS+Atom feeds, and Make command reference more compact, and Add command links to book, and Update env var docs for latest Nu, and Remove link to demo until it's updated
- fdncred created temporarily remove the contributor book until we can get it updated, and rename update to upsert
- jt created rounded hero images
- PDQDakota added Pwsh 7 && and || to operator map page
- stormasm moved make_docs.nu from nushell to the book
- elferherrera created Line editor page
- hustcer created Update docs for commands
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred added ability to detect wsl, and rename uses of
updateto
upsert
- jt added a simple website builder script
reedline
- sholderbach created Prepare for new release, and Update developer focussed documentation, and Road to release: cleanup work