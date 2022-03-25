This week in Nushell #135
Nushell
- jt fixed path join on streams, and fixed 4946, and Fix operator precedence parser, and Don't assume external
ls, and Add licenses, and Bump to 0.60, and Externals shouldn't expand aliases, and Allow 'error make' to make simple errors
- stormasm bumped cargo crate sys-locale to the latest version, and align all of the serde_json crates to the same version, and bump csv crate to the latest version 1.1.6
- hustcer fixed #4942, and add a table sorting example for
sort-bycommand, and chore: Update default register examples
- bowlofeggs set the minimum Rust version to 1.59
- uasi fixed parse_string_strict() to detect unbalanced quotes properly
- jmoore34 created CantConvert improvements
- fdncred updated link, and rename export def to export alias, and add ability to execute on demand, and update comments, add other targets, and created an alternate way to determine line count, and update
sizecommand to be more accurate
- vishalsodani added missing metadata for drop and uniq #4763
- LebsterFace passed
/Dflag to
cmd.exeto disable AutoRun
- unional fixed typo in default config
Extension
- fdncred created update keywords and indentation rules
- jt added a few more keywords
Documentation
- hustcer created Update examples for sort-by, fix some examples, and Fix broken table rendering for epub book, close #199, and Update oh-my-posh setup guide for mac users, and Update plugin register examples and regenerate docs for all commands, and Update make_docs.nu, add directory check
- Coordinate-Cat created Fix Typo Starship URL
- TyPR124 created Fix starship config to handle negative exit codes
- jt added larger starship example, and 0.60 blog post, and fix up pipeline chapter, and Add externs and custom completions, and A couple wording fixes in intro, and Add simple error to make_docs.nu
- davidkna created Starship: add session key instructions & correct typos
- vishalsodani created Fixed a spelling mistake
- senden9 created Fix Scoped
cdexample in 0.60 release blog post
- EjPlatzer created Fix minor typos and clarify
Parsing and evaluation...section
- rgwood created Update Plugins page in book, and Mention source + shebangs on Scripts page, and Fix up Parameterizing Scripts, and Sort commands alphabetically, and Clean up commands
- fdncred created updated default config link
Nu_Scripts
- skelly37 ported scripts to 0.60
- Inky-developer added cargo search script
- Yethal added completions for npm, and initial make support
- jt updated nu release script
- efx created parse fish command history for git usage