This week in Nushell #136
Nushell
- elferherrera updated reedline, and evaluate indicators as commands, and corrects menu selection, and Help menu
- fdncred added starts with operator, and finish hooking up completion descriptions, and Nu ansi term update, and fix ls when file is a socket on mac
- jt let a simple last be a single value, and Add 'date to-record', and Fix sort signature, and Sort command, and Allow strings for prompt env vars, and Use real stack during custom completion, and Fix for loop ctrlc not terminating, and See if levenshtein sorting feels good for completions, and Help menu improvements, and Bump nushell to 0.60.1
- sholderbach updated reedline to new constructor API, and Lift line editor construction out of loop
- neosam allowed open to work with 'from ...' block commands
- kubouch added record, list, and table to signature types, and Add a README about changing capnp schema, and Add search terms to Command and Signature
- rgwood fixed load-env unsupported input error message, and Fix which command, and Fix env var shorthand when value contains
=, and Clean up which/which-support Cargo feature, and Improve did_you_mean, add tests, and Case-insensitive search in did_you_mean
- stormasm updated nu-glob README
- dev-msp created feat: add --suppress-output (-s) to input command
- naufraghi striped '+ ' decoration in git branch list
- rrcwang fixed: pass metadata to more filter commands for
ls_colors
- futile updated README.md for Rust 1.59
- b333z limited mem usage + back-pressure via bounded channels, and Add streaming support to save for ExternalStream data, and Support binary data to stdin of run-external
Extension
- fdncred created updates
Documentation
- filaretov updated instructions on aliasing open
- chtenb updated coloring_and_theming.md
- herlon214 created book/coming-form-bash: fix type == dir
- hustcer added some small fix, and chore: Ignore formatting the docs for commands, and Add husky and prettier to format code automatically while committing code
- jt consolidated prompt config to the 3rd party prompt chapter
- kubouch moved the "main" word outside of code block
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created fixes after #5060, and update completions
- Hofer-Julian moved completions to module format
- Eschryn created [completions-cargo] complete targets from cargo metadata
- skelly37 switched to CD-path implemented in 0.60
- ZetaNumbers made "nu-complete cargo packages" offline for speed
- dazfuller added git switch completion
reedline
- elferherrera updated format descriptions to the left, and bashisms feature for reedline, and corrects menu selection, and Vim normal keybingings, and update history menu, and Descriptions for completion suggestions
- sholderbach exposed the history as syncable and readable, and API break: remove unnecessary fallibility
- wmstack fixed the first example in the readme so it can be run
- sherubthakur edited stack
- uasi fixed
menu::menu_functions::string_difference, and Fix
menu::menu_functions::find_common_string
- fdncred bumped to 0.3.1 and nu-ansi-term to 0.45.1