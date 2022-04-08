This week in Nushell #137
Nushell
- jt let 'each' also send input to block, and Soften the block arity checking, and Revert "nu-cli/completions: added a cache layer for fetching completions", and Move 'keep' to 'take', and Add datetime to math-like, and Improve describe to be more accurate, and Remove external name exceptions, and Add unary not, and Load plugins for scripts and commands, too, and Add raw strings, use raw strings for env
- stormasm created doc change from engine-q to nushell
- fdncred added ability to opt in to normal string replacement in
replacecmd, and add keep deprecated commands, and update
str find-replaceto
str replace, and enables find to search records with regex, and new
globcommand, and update shadow-rs, update git2, remove indexmap from
version
- elferherrera added short descriptions, and use arc to avoid cloning entire engine for menus, and allow record as text style, and Generic menus
- rgwood fixed command descriptions+examples, and Change string contains operators to regex, and Trim newline from
inputresult, and Add some command search terms, and Fix Format for non-basic data types, and Set LAST_EXIT_CODE on parse error, and Fix Python plugin (missing search terms), and Fix for search terms in
help --find, and Tweak append+prepend help
- herlon214 created nu-cli/completions: removed default filter for command, and nu-cli/completions: fix file completions filtering, clippy fixes, and nu-cli/completions: added a cache layer for fetching completions, and nu-cli/completions: prioritize non hidden folders, and nu-cli: refactor completions, and feature: Add some context to completions
- rybertm implemented rest of
touchflags
- kubouch added env.nu file for environment config
- michel-slm included license text in all crates
- Hofer-Julian removed enqine-q from issue template
- EliKor added quiet and feedback to mv command
Documentation
- fdncred tweaked words/type-os
- hustcer translated working with lists and strings to zh-CN from commit: 13129315c, and Translate types_of_data and loading_data to zh-cn from commit: c13a71d11, and Translate thinking_in_nushell and moving_around to zh-cn , and Translate installation to zh-cn from commit: c13a71d11, and Translate table of contents and README from commit: c13a71d11
- elferherrera created Reedline menus
- rgwood documented regex operator changes
- jt refreshed commands
- BatmanAoD indicated that
whichworks like Bash's
type
- AadamZ5 added record to table example
- chtenb used tip blocks (Fixes #365), and Add migration instruction for git bash users, and Update environment.md, and Update line_editor.md
- mvolkmann added link to an alternate way to enable Starship
- AaronC81 described interpolated string escape workarounds
Nu_Scripts
- efx fixed git gone
- fdncred updated scripts to support
str replace
- Euphrasiologist added Up function
reedline
- elferherrera added Short description, and short descriptions, and generic reedline menus
- fdncred changed up prompt with traditional nushell colors, and clean up query output so that it's closer to matching what key bindings want
- stormasm fixed example in readme
- sholderbach Added Ctrl-Delete/Backspace as default keybindings, and Escape Ctrl-R history search with
ESC, and [API] Allow the
Completerimpl to be stateful