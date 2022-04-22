This week in Nushell #139
Nushell
- herlon214 added nu-cli/completions: support record for custom completion, and nu-cli/completions: fix file completions with quotes, and nu-cli: added tests for file completions, and nu-cli/completions: completion for use and source
- jt added 'and' and 'or' operators, and Use better quoting for commandline args, and Some cleanups for clippy, and move config back to config.nu, and Move config to be an env var
- fdncred added virtualenv to integrations, and update os-info os to name, and add os to $nu based on rust's understanding
- rgwood cleaned up tests and unused documentation code, and Clean up unused files in repo root, and Handle custom values in
describe, and SQLite overhaul: custom value,
query dbcommand
- raboof fixed typo: seach -> search, and git completion: 'git fetch' for remotes
- jaeheonji created feat: add search terms to
conversions
- stormasm added newlines to the end of the default config files
- sholderbach updated reedline main branch for development cycle
- pinjeff refactored html module
- Yethal allowed par-each to receive $in
- Tropid added Feature/refactor completion options
- Sygmei added custom_completion field to
$nu.scope.commandscommand
- merelymyself Added search terms to math commands
- zkat updated miette and switch to GenericErrors
- filaretov simplified known external tests, and Add known external tests, and Simplify known external name recovery
- homburg created
nth->
selectcommand
- schrieveslaach created Shell Integration
Documentation
- hustcer added translation guide, and Translate line_editor.md to zh-CN from commit: e0688a346, and Update i18n.nu add
outdatedcommand to check outdated translations, and Translate coloring_and_theming.md to zh-CN from commit: f3dc86d3d
- stormasm created update section on aliases for adding pipes and persisting
- raboof fixed typo required->require
- rgwood documented PATH configuration
Nu_Scripts
- raboof created custom completions: git: 'git fetch'